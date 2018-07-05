News
Tambuwal dissolves cabinet
Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council, directing former commissioners to immediately hand over government property to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries. Malam Abubakar Shekara, Director-General Media and Public Affairs in Government House, announced the dissolution in a statement.
Shekara explained that the dissolution would pave the way for “restructuring and re-strategising the cabinet for optimum efficiency and service delivery to the people of State”. The Director-General said Tambuwal thanked the former commissioners for their dedication, sacrifice and loyalty to the administration.
According to him, the governor also expressed appreciation to the people for cooperating with and supporting the former commissioners towards achieving the success so far recorded. “Governor Tambuwal wishes the former Executive Council members success in their future endeavours,” he added.
