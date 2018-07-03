Tanker explosion: Lagos invites families for DNA test

Lagos State government yesterday said that it was set to conduct DNA test on the victims of last Thursday’s oil tanker explosion to identify those who were burnt beyond recognition.

The Commissioner for Heath, Dr. Jide Idris, has, therefore, asked close relations to come for the test. Government also said it was perfecting plans to prosecute the owner and driver of the fuel tanker which exploded on Otedola Bridge inward Ojodu Berger on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, said yesterday.

Briefing journalists on the update on the tanker explosion, the Commissioner for Heath, Dr. Jide Idris, said the victims of the accident were swiftly taken to three hospitals – Accident and Emergency Centre at Tollgate, the Trauma and Burns Centre at Gbagada General Hospital and the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) – for proper treatment.

According to him, seven patients were received at the facilities, while five of the victims, comprising four male and a female, were taken to the Trauma and Burns Centre, with varying degrees of burns. For proper identification of the bodies, Idris disclosed that the government would be conducting DNA Forensic studies so that the right bodies could be handed over to the appropriate families for proper burial.

He explained that the process entailed obtaining samples from very close relations of these victims and matching these with samples taken from the charred remains.

Idris urged siblings, uncles or aunts of victim to go to the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre where their samples would be collected beginning from today till Friday between 10a.m. and 3p.m. or contact the head of the centre, Dr. Somiari, on 08075537342. The commissioner explained that samples would be taken from mother/father of victim, child of victim for laboratory test and easy identification.

He said: “At the same time, our pathologist would commence the necessary autopsies on the victims starting from tomorrow (today).

An estimate of about two to three weeks from the time the samples are received would be needed to complete the DNA process, results would be interpreted and bodies prop erly tagged. Thereafter, death certificates would be issued to the confirmed family members.”

Idris also said: “From available statistics, 10 persons, including a minor, lost their lives to the inferno, as they were burnt beyond recognition. We also have received reports of some other survivors who are receiving treatment in some private hospitals. “Unfortunately, we lost one of the patients who had 90 per cent burns.

The remaining four victims who had burns ranging between eight per cent and 48 per cent burns are stable and responding to treatment. Additionally, two patients; a 48-year old male who also presented with extensive burns and a 42-year old male with soft tissue injuries were brought to the Burns and Plastic unit, LASUTH.

One of them has been discharged while the other person is stable and responding to treatment.” Meanwhile, on planned prosecution of the tanker driver, Edgal, who disclosed this while briefing Government House Correspondents after the Security Council Meeting chaired by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

He said government would not allow vehicles which posed serious danger to residents on the road. It was learnt that the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adeniji Kazeem, at the weekend, wrote to Edgal to advise him on the relevant provisions of the law that could guide the ongoing investigation which would lead to possible prosecution. Edgal also allayed fears over renewed threat of militancy in the creek areas of Epe, Imota and Agbowa. He said that government, in collaboration with security agencies, was on top of the situation.