Teenager jailed 5 months for possessing stolen phones

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced Joseph Ogar to five months imprisonment for being in possession of three phones and 36 different SIM cards.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, however, gave the convict option to pay N3, 000 fine and advised him to be of good behaviour.

Ogar, 18, who resides at Kuchikowa village Nyanya, Nasarawa State, was convicted on a count charge of being in possession of phones and SIM cards suspected to be stolen.

The convict had admitted committing the offence and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ifeoma Ukahga, had told the court that a team of policemen attached to Area Crime Surveillance, Life Camp Abuja, led by Insp. Tunde Fadumala, and arrested Ogar.

He said the team effected Oga’s arrest on May 29 while on surveillance patrol on Mabushi, Abuja, at 7.00 p.m and took him to the station.

Ukagha said the convict was arrested with one Tecno phone, two Samsung phones and 36 different SIM cards.

During police investigation, he could not give a satisfactory explanation on the ownership of the phones and SIM cards.

Ukahga said the offence contravened the provision of Section 319 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)