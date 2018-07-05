Telecoms: Call masking persists despite sanctions

Months after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) sanctioned some companies over their involvement in call masking activities, the practice continues unabated, New Telegraph has learnt.

This was confirmed through an online survey conducted by the telecoms regulator.

Apparently testing the impacts of its last February sanctions, the Commission had on June 25 posted the question: ‘Have you received an international call from a local number of recent?’ on all its social media platforms. Responses from the subscribers with the evidences of local numbers used by their international callers indicated that the criminal practice is still rife.

Apart from its national security implications, call masking affects the licensed telecom operators in the country as they lose revenue from international calls, since such are being disguised as local calls. A recent report by PricewaterhouseCooper (PwC) Nigeria revealed that Nigerian telcos experienced 59 per cent drop in volume of international call from October 2016 until early this year due to increased call masking activities.

Subscribers, who were still responding to the regulator’s survey as at the time of filing this report are also helping the Commission by providing the various local numbers used by their callers, which clearly indicate the specific networks being used in the country. The NCC said the information being provided would help it in the fight against the menace.

Call masking, according to NCC, is an illegal act of disguising international calls as local calls in order to profit from price differentials between international and local calls. The Commission had recently sanctioned some organisations believed to be engaging in this activity by suspending their operating licenses. It also barred over 750,000 numbers assigned to several Private Network Links (PNL) and Local Exchange Operator (LEO) licensees, which number ranges were found to have been utilised for the practice.

Industry analysts however, are of the opinion that the regulator may not have addressed the issue the way it should, noting that call masking still continues even after the supposed perpetrators have been sanctioned. Specifically, the President of Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA) Reverend Sunday Folayan, argued that the sanctioned organisations are just the small part of the call masking ecosystem, which he said also involves the connivance of the telcos’ staff.

According to him, some staff of the telcos are involved in the call masking system and are helping other companies to steal from their employers by passing calls that are unknown.

“What is certain is that the Interconnect clearing houses do not inject calls, it is their clients – the networks that do just that,” he said.

The NiRA president suggested a reduction in call rates to discourage call masking. “If the major telcos drop their international rates, the call re-fillers will have no business again and we all can enjoy lower international rates and peace of mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, NCC is teaming up with the Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in a new alliance to investigate and find lasting solution to the problem of call masking. The two agencies met recently in Abuja where they set up a committee for the investigation.

Speaking after the meeting, the EVC of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said masking of calls with another number, especially international calls, is a matter that has been trending and NCC has been directed to address it as it has security implications.

“The office of the National Security Adviser had directed NCC to put in place measures that will contain this menace, even before the directive from the National Assembly to NCC and CPC,” Danbatta said.