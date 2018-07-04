Thunder kills Anambra varsity student

A 100 level student of Anambra State University, Igbariam, Vincent Uche Mbanefo, lost his life following a thunder lightning that struck during a heavy downpour in the area. Mbanefo, a student of Agriculture Extension, was said to be in his lodge at Achalla about 5p.m. when the incident occurred. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Haruna, who also confirmed the incident, said the deceased was immediately rushed to the hospital by police detectives attached to Achalla Division where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

He said the parents of the deceased were immediately contacted. The PPRO added that they had since conveyed Mbanefo’s body to their village in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area for burial. Similarly, a 40-year-old man, Nnamdi Omezi, has committed suicide at Obosi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Omezi was said to have hanged himself about 4p.m., with a rope suspended to the ceiling fan in his apartment located at No 7, Fred Ezika Street, Odume Layout.

It was learnt that the body of the deceased was still dangling from where it was suspended when the police led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Isiowulu Division arrived the scene.

The reason behind the act was still uncertain as at the time of filing this report. Confirming the incident, the PPRO, Mohammed, said the police detectives attached to Isiowulu Division, visited the scene of the incident with a medical doctor, who certified the victim dead. He, however, said efforts to recover the body for autopsy proved abortive, as the community insisted on ritual rites to be conducted as a traditional requirement before moving the corpse. Mohammed added that photograph of the deceased was obtained, while the case was being investigated.