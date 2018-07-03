UBA, GTBank, Zenith, First Bank, Access make top 1,000 global banks’ list

Nigeria’s tier one banks, UBA, GTBank, Zenith Bank, First Bank and Access Bank, are among African lenders, including ETI, that made The Banker magazine’s 2018 1000 global banks ranking.

A statement issued by the publication yesterday stated that Africa’s economic fortunes improved over the 2017 review period following a difficult couple of years in which lower commodity prices hit the performance of the continent’s largest markets.

It added: “This slowly improving economic climate is reflected in the growth trajectory of Africa’s banks, which have, across the board, posted relatively strong numbers in the 2018 Top 1000 World Banks ranking.”

According to the magazine, among the top 10 African banks by Tier 1 capital, South Africa’s Standard Bank, once again, scooped the top spot with $10 billion. This was a significant jump from the $8.6 billion in Tier 1 capital the bank recorded in the 2017 ranking. Thus, the lender’s position in the global table climbed from 149th to 145th.

Other South African lenders also performed well with FirstRand maintaining its second position in the Africa table while growing its Tier 1 capital position, while Nedbank also posted an increase to its Tier 1 capital despite surrendering third spot in the table to the ABSA Group.

ABSA Group’s inclusion in the 2018 ranking reflects the reduction of Barclays Plc’s ownership stake in Barclays Africa Group to 14.9 per cent from 62 per cent and the rebranding of the holding company name.

ABSA Group now occupies the third spot in the Africa regional table and 184th in the global ranking with $7.7 billion in Tier 1 capital.

Egyptian banks also maintained a strong showing in the regional table with the National Bank of Egypt securing fifth position once again with $4 billion in Tier 1 capital, representing a marginal increase from the 2017 ranking.

But Commercial International Bank (CIB), the country’s largest private bank, registered the biggest gains in the 2018 edition by climbing to 13th position with $1.5 billion in Tier 1 capital, up from 20th place in 2017 ranking.

United Bank for Africa, Guaranty Trust Bank and two Angolan banks join CIB in the top five regional lenders based on their Return On Capital (ROC).

United Bank for Africa and Guaranty Trust Bank, occupy the second and third spots, respectively, while another Angolan bank, Banco BIC, is in fourth place.

The statement said that for the first time in seven years, the global banking industry posted double-digit growth in returns and capital. European profits have bounced back, US banks are hiring and Asia’s smaller markets are growing at the same pace as China.

“Exactly 10 years after the suspension of three US mortgage-focused funds signalled the start of the global financial crisis, the banking industry appears to be finding its feet.

“The banks in The Banker’s Top World Banks ranking for 2018 recorded double-digit growth in both capital and pre-tax profits, a feat not seen since 2010 when it was working from a much lower base,” magazine stated.