Ugwuanyi approves N1.8bn for construction of courtroom, road projects

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s administration has approved award of contract for the construction of 14 new court buildings and magisterial districts across the state.

Besides, the governor awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of the access road leading to the dump site of the Enugu State Waste Management Authority (ESWAMA) at Ogui Nike, Enugu North Local Government Area currently being evacuated by the state government for the first time in12 years.

Also approved was the construction and rehabilitation of Ebeano Estate road and John Nwodo close by Otigba junction, Enugu.

The three projects will cost the state government the sum of N452, 001, 262.95.

The administration equally approved free artificial limbs for 300 persons with amputated limbs in partnership with a non-governmental organization (NGO), revealing that 250 amputees had so far applied for the exercise.

Briefing newsmen after the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, explained that the court buildings spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, including 11 magistrate courts of various types, two open court registries and a High Court, adding the projects were awarded at the cost of N1, 390, 272, 622.13.

Nnaji stated that Ugwuanyi had always shown outstanding commitment to the growth and development of the Judiciary through his administration’s numerous programmes, disclosing that the last time new courts were constructed in the state over 11 years ago.

The commissioner noted that the council’s decision was also borne out of the governor’s vision to reposition the Judiciary to maintain its pride of place as the last hope of the common man.

He added that the structures were carefully designed and will be provided with the state-of-the-art facilities to effectively serve the purpose of a modern court.