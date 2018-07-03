UI gives scholarship awards to 13 students

Authorities of the University of Ibadan have awarded scholarships to 13 students for Master degree and Doctoral degree programmes at the Premier University.

This was made known yesterday by the Dean, Post- Graduate School, Professor Jonathan Babalola while presenting the awards at the Board Room of the School.

According to him, the award categories included Postgraduate school scholar awarded to one person while 8 persons were awarded the Teaching Assistantship scheme across the faculties in the University.

Also three students with Special Needs (visually impaired and physically challenged) were awarded scholarship for Master degree. The successful awardees were among the 68 that applied.

The Dean stated that the awardees were selected after passing rigorous screening including initial screening, proposal assessment and interview stages, adding that the new set of awardees joined 31 students who are already enjoying the scholarship at the university.

Professor Babalola who noted that the university was interested in ensuring that no financial impediments affect early completion of Doctoral degrees and Masters at the University, said only those meriting the award would get it.

According to the Dean, “Out of the 68 applicants, only 25 made it to the interview stage out of which their performances were used to select the best 13”.

Expatiating more on the awards, Babalola said, “the scholarship involves fee and development levy waivers and the payment of monthly stipend ranging between N25,000 for those on Master degree and N45,000 for those on Doctoral degrees”.