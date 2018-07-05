Umahi to NYSC: Deploy members in areas of specialization

Governor of Ebonyi state, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday told the authorities of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to post next batch of corps members to their specific areas of specialization to ensure optimum performance of the members.

He said it would be of no use posting corps members who studied Engineering, Agricultural Science or Information Technology to classrooms where their impact would not be felt.

Umahi barred his mind when he received the new State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mrs. Ann Ibe and other officials of the council who accompanied her to the Government House, Abakaliki.

He said: “When these new set of people will come, let me look at the list to know those who are professionals and see how we will use the professionals instead of teaching.

“Some of them that are in ICT will also be useful. Civil and mechanical engineers and those who read Agriculture Science will not go to teach.

“You should be looking for lands. The NYSC should have a land for agriculture. We can give you a land and partner with you to do the agriculture. Let everybody be working.”