USNC executive director joins TACA

United States- Nigeria Council (USNC) has appointed its Executive Director, Eliot Pence into Trade Advisory Committee on Africa (TACA).

The Chairman of the council, Amb. Terence McCulley, said in a statement in Lagos that Pence was appointed by the U.S Trade Representative, Amb. Robert Lighthizer.

Pence, who served as the executive director of USNC since its creation in 2016, joined 21 other members of the committee in advising Lighthizer on trade between U.S and Nigeria.

He is a board member of the African Leadership Network and Liliesleaf Trust, and a team member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

USNC is a business organisation dedicated to deepening commercial ties between the U.S and Nigeria, while TACA provides the U.S. Trade Representative with policy advice on issues involving trade and development in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In addition to Pence’s role in USNC, he serves as the Senior Director of the Africa Practice at McLarty Associates, a global corporate advisory firm.

He is also the co-founder of Insider PR and Union House, a `crash pad’ for entrepreneurs in Washington DC.

