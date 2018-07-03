Varsity women association to curb immoral behaviour on campuses

Worried by the rising cases of immoral behaviour and other forms of anti-social activities among students, the University Women Association (UWA) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has challenged them on the need to imbibe good moral and shun indecent conduct on campus.

It was at a workshop organised by the association to sensitise and educate the students on expected good moral conduct in the university.

The event was the first of its kind to be organised in the institution by the women organisation in collaboration with the Students’ Affairs Unit, Youth Friendly Resource Centre and the University Medical Centre.

In his remarks, while declaring open the workshop, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Benjamin Ozumba urged students to spend their time on productive activities, rather than engaging in immoral activities that would jeopardise their education and cut short their stay in the university, as well as bring shame to their parents.

Ozumba, who spoke through the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Prof. Charles Igwe, however, challenged the students to take advantage of the ‘Roar Nigeria Hub,’ an innovative incubation centre of the university to develop their creative potentials.

He also thanked the university women organisation for living up to their roles as mothers and moulders of the children, lauding their intervention, which he described as timely and apt.

In his paper on the theme of the workshop: “Packaging Yourself for the Future,” the Director of Youth Friendly Resource Centre, Dr. Chinedu Aranotu reiterated that whenever we are dealing with the youths, empathy should come first before empowerment.

“You have to prove to the youths that you love them if you want them to participate in your empowerment programme,” the don said, even as he blamed lack of love in many families in the society as the foundation for immoral behaviour among the younger ones.

Aranotu, who argued that young people package themselves wrongly because of their desire to feel important, valued and loved in the society, added: “If you show love to your children at home, they would not be carried away by little show of love by an outsider who may have negative intention for them.”

He further identified vulnerability, disconnectedness, insecurity, lack of clear sense of identity and the pressure to prove themselves as some of the factors that usually push young ones to immoral conduct.

While urging parents to invest morally and financially in their children, Aranotu said that “young people are our retirement benefits and whatever we give them today is what we will receive tomorrow.”

The wife of the Vice-Chancellor and Patron of UWA, Mrs. Chinelo Ozumba, a Pharmacist, advised the students to keep only friends that would help them advance their aspirations, and not those that would derail their purpose in life.

She also advised the students to be youths of purpose in order to achieve their dream and ambition in life.

Meanwhile, the President of UWA, Dr. Anthonia Ejikeme, in her remarks, said that the workshop was organised in furtherance of the mandate of the association to look after the welfare of members of the university community.

“We are interested in the future of our students, that is why as mothers, we considered it necessary to educate them on morals rectitude which they may not have the opportunity of learning in the classroom,” she stressed.

Dr. Ejikeme, therefore, said that the women organisation, which had previously organised prostate cancer screening for the male members of the university community and Paedophiles awareness campaign for parents and children, was committed to taking its morality campaign beyond the university.

Other speakers at workshop included the Chairman of the event, Prof. Kate Oreh, Dr. Asadu and the Associate Dean of Students’ Affairs, Dr. Edwin Omeje.

