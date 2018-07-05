WC: Eagles crashed because they were overrated by Nigerians – Khan

Former Germany goalie, Oliver Kahn, has said Super Eagles’ early ouster from the ongoing World Cup finals in Russia was due to the overrating by Nigerians.

Khan said Nigerians expected too much from the team and despite the fact that the Eagles were not good enough.

Kahn, who was part of the Germany team that lost Brazil in the final of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, is however of the opinion that Nigerians expected too much of the Super Eagles.

Speaking in an interview with German television station, Kahn stated that the Eagles crashed out because they were not just good enough.

He said, “Nigerians are full of emotions and they tend to overrate themselves. But they are not good enough to compete at this level.”

Just a day after the exit of the Eagles, the Germany national team crashed out of the World Cup after a 2-0 loss to South Korea.

Kahn slammed the team for their performance and particularly Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos who he particularly singled out for criticism with uncomplimentary words.

Nigeria played in Group D and managed a victory over Iceland who finished last in the group but lost to Croatia 0-2 before losing narrowly to former champions Argentina 1-2.