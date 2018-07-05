News
Why Buhari dropped Ibeto from ministerial list, by APC Chair
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Engineer Jibril Imam yesterday revealed how a former Niger state deputy governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto was dropped from President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list. New Telegraph authoritatively gathered that Ibeto’s removal was to ensure that balancing of appointments in the state was done.
Making this disclosure during a media parley at the IBB Pen House, the Chairman said that the Governor Abubakar Sani Bello personally requested that President Buhari dropped Ibeto from the list of ministers. While debunking claims that some local government areas were marginalized, Imam said that Ibeto, now Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa was from the same local government area as the governor and being a Minister would not aligned well with the political arrangement in the state.
He said: “All zones have got its fair share of political appointment, there is no form of marginalization. I am from Zone B that is crying foul now. We have our fair share of appointments. “For your information, when Ibeto was listed to become the Minister, the governor went to the President to say that he and Ibeto came from the same local government and it would not be fair to other zones if he was made a Minister. This was what made the President to drop Ibeto and picked Alhaji Bawa Buhari from zone B. “The governor has tried his best in making sure that balancing is done in all appointments.
We have 25 permanent secretaries from the 25 local government areas, even appointment into boards are being done by zones. So we are not marginalizing any zone. “
