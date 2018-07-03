Why real estate isn’t attracting project finance’

Limited institutional capital, low pension fund exposure, low capital and excessive leverage, limited exposure on capital market and lack of reinvestments in existing stock have been listed as challenges to sustainable real estate project’s finance in Nigeria.

Real Estate Director, Actis, a leading emerging market investment organsation, Funke Okubadejo,

said this at the Summit 2.0 organised by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Lagos Branch.

She said low equity capital formation, non-adherence to town planning regulations and inadequate capacity to support institutional investments were other challenges to sustainable project finance.

Speaking on “Developing Sustainable Project Finance Module for Real Estate Development,” Okubadejo also listed limited data on supply and demand and partial precedent transactions for valuation benchmarks as some of the problems of the sector.

These, she said, were some of the reasons real estate developments are usually get trapped and not attractive to lenders of investors.

She said that sources of finance for real estate projects could come from developer, supplier, private investors, Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), life insurance and institutions such as pension funds.

According to a report by the Bismark Rewane-led Fiancial Derivative Company, real estate sector’s growth dipped into negative territory (-1.54 per cent) in first quarter and still persist in the second quarter of 2018

In project financing, Okubadejo stated that ability to service debt was critical, explaining that people invested in real estate such as office, retail, residential, industrial, hotel, student housing and healthcare for many reasons not limited to steady/stable returns, income producing, inflation protection and diversification.

Consequently, he said there was need for due diligence to attract lenders or investors.

According to the Actis’ real estate director, key factors to consider for sustainability in real estate encompassed demand and supply dynamics, nature of contracts effective demand/affordability and occupational costs.

He explained that lack of information was a big mismatch between aspiration and finance.

While enjoining developers to get accurate data intact, she stated that over-supply in real estate could result in rental decline, adding that data sources on demand were limited as dynamics could be changed by macro events such as oil price slump.

Project’s developers, according to her, would need to consider green building, pointing out that energy costs have a way of impacting on operating costs and tenants’ occupation costs.

Okubadejo stated that lenders also looked at the risk parameters, adding that risk level was a key determinant of the capital structure for developing sustainable project finance for real estate development.

This, she said, included title risk, entitlement, leasing, development and financing risk, advising anyone investing in real estate to look at clean and unencumbered title and unexpired lease term.

On financing risk, she advised developers that lenders or investors would want to see the level of leverage, contracted cash flows and how debt repayment profile impacts the level of financing risk.

She urged that projected cash flows should be sensitized to ensure there is sufficient headroom in event cashflows targets are missed.

She added that zones for planned use, secured building permit procure and occupational permit for completed projects were important.