Why we support cleanup project, by Ogoni people

The kingdoms in Ogoniland have given insight into their offer of several hectares of land to the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project (HYPREP), stating that this was to fast-track the Ogoni livelihoods restoration project as a key recommendation for $1 billion clean up scheme in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report for Ogoniland.

The actual size of the landed properties has not be ascertained, but HYPREP said the land would be used for the training of Ogoni women and youths to create wealth for themselves on various agro-allied skills such as fish farming, feed mills, cropping etc.

Speaking in Ogoni while showing the land to HYPREP, the Gbenemene of Ken-Khana Kingdom, HRM Dr. Melford Eguru, pledged to support HYPREP in the implementation of recommendations of UNEP for Ogoniland.

King Eguru, represented by the Menebua of Kenwigbara, HRH Barile Deebom, in a statement, said the scope of the land donated by his kingdom is unlimited, as the land is big enough to accommodate whatever project that would be sited on it by HYPREP.

He also urged the federal government to recognise traditional rulers in the cleanup process, explaining that as custodians, monarchs are responsible for the maintenance of peace in the communities.

Also, the Gbenemene of Nyo-Khana Kingdom, HRM King Suanu Baridam, pledged that his kingdom will cooperate with the Federal Government on the Ogoni cleanup.

King Baridam, however, warned that the Ogoni cleanup exercise should not be used as a political tool.

Responding, the Project Coordinator of HYPREP, Dr. Marvin Dekil, who pledged to carry everyone along in the cleanup process, said plans are underway for the livelihood restoration programme to commence soon.

Represented by HYPREP’s Head of Communication, Mr. Isa Wassa, Dekil commended the traditional rulers of Nyo-Khana and Ken-Khana for the parcel of lands, while urging other communities in Ogoni to follow suit, in other to fast-track the process.