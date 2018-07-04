Wike, a promise-keeper, says Tambuwal

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has described the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike as a promise-keeper, who was committed to the development of the state.

Tambuwal disclosed this yesterday while commissioning College of Medical Sciences Building executed by Wike’s administration at the Rivers State University. This was as Wike berated Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi for failing to attract a single project to the state in the last three years, and resorting to falsehood on the ex-ecution of projects in the state. Tambuwal was said to have been invited by his Rivers State counterpart, Wike, commission the College of Medical Sciences building initiated and constructed by his administration.

He said: “I am tempted to recommend Governor Wike so highly. He is the ‘Ekwueme of Rivers State.’

It only takes a leader with a vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it.” The Sokoto State Governor said that no investment was greater than investments in the area of education, pointing out that Wike deserved praises, even as he lauded him over the projects, which according to Tambuwal, are tailored towards the needs of the people of Rivers State. “I want to say that these projects will enhance the development of the state. The projects are tailored towards the needs of the people of Rivers State.

The trend in governance is to deliver projects based on the needs of the people,” he added. Tambuwal, who insisted that posterity would vindicate Wike, urged leaders to focus on development and de-emphasise issues that would generate disunity. In his response, Wike said that it was unfortunate that former Governor of the state, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi would not say the truth about projects delivered by the present administration to improve the living condition of the people.

Wike said: “There are several projects which were initiated, constructed and commissioned by my administration. Amaechi’s administration did not have meaningful projects and that was why he had no projects to commission. We have meaningful projects and we will continue to commission them.

“Projects like Sakpenwa- Bori Road; National Industrial Court; Port Harcourt Pleasure Park; Rivers State Ecumenical Centre; Federal High Court Complex; Court of Appeal, Igwuruta- Chokocho; College of Medical Sciences Building, Elelenwo-Akpajo; Traditional Rulers Secretariat; Rumuokoro Market and Park; Bonny-Bille-Nembe Jetty; Government Secondary School, Onne; Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta and several others were the brainchild of this administration. “Our projects have overwhelmed them and every day they are worried. We are here to contribute our efforts to the development of Rivers State.”

He said rather than complaining about the high level performance of the present administration, the Minister should focus his energy on the completion of the Port Harcourt International Airport, resuscitation of the seaports and the completion of the East-West Road. The governor added: “Look at the dilapidated level of the Port Harcourt International Airport, the abandoned seaports and the neglected East-West Road. Amaechi has not attracted a single project to Rivers State.