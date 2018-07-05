Wike tasks Nigerians to hold leaders accountable

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has challenged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable and ensure that they honour their pledges and campaign promises to the people. The governor, who disclosed this while commissioning re-modelled Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori in Khana Local Government Area of the state, however, noted that his administration embarked on the project as one of his electoral promises to the Ogoni people.

Wike described the school project as a flagship school in Ogoniland, saying that Governor Chibuike Amaechi’s administration demolished several schools without rebuilding them. He recalled that the Amaechi’s administration planned to demolish Birabi Memorial Grammar School, as the move was resisted by Ogoni leaders, adding that he would continue to fulfill his promises to the people of the state rather than give excuses. He said: “Most people forget easily where we are coming from. This school was completely damaged and all the facilities degraded.

And, my pledged to the Ogoni people during our electioneering campaign that I would reconstruct the school and make it a boarding system. Today, we have achieved that goal. “I also promised that that we will construct and dualise the Sakpenwa-Bori Road. As you can see, the dualisation is almost completed and streetlights are put to adorn the road.

We have rebuilt several schools demolished and abandoned by the Amaechi’s administration. Which pupil will not want to study in a beautiful environment such as this?

We keep our promises and we don’t give excuses.” Wike said the Sakpenwa- Bori Road constructed by his administration had improved the economy of the area, while adding that children of Ogoniland would now have the access to attend standard schools.

Meanwhile, the governor had also ordered immediate reconstruction of Mana High School, Bane and Etche Girls Secondary School in Etche Local Government Area, respectively. The governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwa, who commissioned the project, recalled that even as far back as 2007, the school had degenerated beyond measures. He expressed happiness that providence had made it possible for him to return 11 years after to the state to commission the school, which according to the governor, had been upgraded to international standard.