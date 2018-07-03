Workers’ hope rises as NASS works on ‘Living Wage Bill’

The hope of Nigerian workers has been lifted as the National Assembly gave assurance of its resolve to embark on upward review of the N18,000 ($50) minimum wage currently being paid as monthly salary to workers since July 2010.

The chairmen of both chambers’ standing Committees on Labour, Employment and Productivity, Senator Suleiman Nazif and Hon. Onyewuchi Ezenwa, respectively, gave the assurance when they had in audience, the leadership of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in Abuja.

Nazif and Ezenwa, at an interactive session with the officials of ILO, disclosed that as a way of providing for Nigerian workers a living wage, a bill seeking for review of the Nigeria Minimum Wage Act, has already passed second reading in the House of Representatives, waiting for a public hearing to be conducted as soon as possible, where all stakeholders would make inputs.

Ezenwa, in his submission on the bill, said that the effort of the National Assembly on the upward review of the minimum wage through amendment of the existing Act arose out of the increased poverty level the N18,000 minimum wage has brought upon Nigerians.

“Though a tripartite committee has been set up by the executive for that purpose, but as representatives of the people, we are making moves ahead of what the committee will send to us.

“The least paid Nigerian worker as far as the National Assembly is concerned, urgently deserves a living wage as against the poverty nourishing one ($50) per month, they have been collecting within the last eight years.

“Whatever decision the House arrived at on the amendment bill would be forwarded to Senate for concurrence,” he said.

Also commenting on the planned living wage for Nigerian workers, Nazif assured the ILO officials that the Senate was on the same page with the House of Representatives on the review of Minimum Wage Act towards providing living wage for Nigerian workers.

According to him, negotiations to that effect are already ongoing with relevant stakeholders aside the tripartite arrangement being carried out by the executive.

“What we want you to take home to the international labour community is that before this year runs out, amount for least paid Nigerian workers on monthly basis would be far above the current $50,” he stated.

The ILO officials led by Sofia Amaral De-Oliveira, in their remarks, urged government in Nigeria at all levels, to ensure payment of living wage to workers with attendant required welfare packages in terms of robust allowances.