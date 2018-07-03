World Bank earmarks N216bn for 579 road projects in Niger

The World Bank has earmarked over N216 billion ($60million) for the construction of 579 kilometres of rural roads under the Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) across 25 local government areas of Niger state

Making this disclosure yesterday at Kompanin Bobi in Mariga local government area of the state, RAMP national coordinator, Alhaji Uban Doma said that already 176 kilometres had been constructed in addition to 30 river crossing during the first phase of the project.

According to him, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had flagged off the construction and rehabilitation of rural roads under the second phase of implementation of Rural Access and Mobility Project (RAMP-2) in the state, saying $60million was already earmarked for roads before the end of 2019.

Doma said: “Over 119 kilometres of rural roads have been selected for spot improvement to create access to the communities where river crossing were constructed.

“The World Bank Rural Access Mobility Project (RAMP) which was stated in the state in 2014 is aimed at improving transport condition, expand and sustain access by the rural population through rehabilitating and maintaining of key rural transport infrastructure in a sustainable manner.”

However, Governor Bello while flagging off the projects, expressed the determination of his administration to continue to seek partnership and collaborations with reputable development and donor agencies to ensure accelerated development of critical sectors of the state.

The governor gave the assurance that bottlenecks that would hinder the timely implementation of the rural projects would be removed, adding that “we will also continue to pay all our counterpart contributions to development partners for all projects in the critical areas in the state.”

Bello pointed out that his administration remained resolute and committed to infrastructural development of the rural communities.

He said: “We are confident that this will improve the socio-economic status of the people. The project so far has greatly facilitated linkages of several communities since it started and I appeal to benefiting communities along the corridors of the rural roads to take full ownership of the roads.”