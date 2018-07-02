World Cup: Nigerians stranded in Russia

Many Fan ID users beg for money to survive

One-way ticket fans in dilemma

The ongoing FIFA World Cup is just midway, but some Nigerian fans are already stranded on the streets of Russia. These Nigerians came to Russia with the newly introduced Fan ID and most of them did not go with the motive of watching the games, but to seek greener pastures in the country or in a nearby country. Investigations by our correspondent covering the World Cup revealed that many of the stranded Nigerians came to Russia with one-way ticket and the Fan ID, which is a free document purchased with huge amount through dubious means.

Those who obtained the oneway ticket, it was learnt, have officials who facilitated their passage at the airport in Nigeria. One of the fans, simply identified as Solomon, bought his Fan ID at N800,000, our correspondent met two other fans who paid N1.4 million each just to obtain the card. Many of these fans stay at the train stations, clubs and other public places just to pass the night and the next day they walk about in the streets since they do not have accommodation. One of them, identified as Segun, has a sad tale to tell.

He said: “After obtaining the FAN ID at N800,000, I paid N10,000 to somebody in Nigeria just to get the contact number of the person I will stay with at St. Petersburg, but when I reached Russia, the guy did not pick calls again. I have no return ticket; I have no money to feed and I don’t have accommodation.

“My aim was to stay here a little and cross to another European country, but I am just stranded here.” Sad enough, some of these guys are already begging for money from some other Nigerians still around for the World Cup. Another set of fans are those who still have little money, but are desperate not to return to the country, hence they are making efforts to achieve their aim.

A Nigerian based in Russia, Charles Micheal, told our correspondent that these Fan ID users are already under close watch. “They are being monitored every day. I see them at Galleria and train station every day.

They look troubled and as the competition continues, more people will travel out and it is easier to wrap them up. I advise those with return ticket to simply go back to Nigeria because Russia is heavily policed. They will fish them out. “If they think they are going to be deported, it’s a lie.

They will be kept somewhere until their parents or relatives send their ticket money to return.” Head of Nigerian delegation to Russia, Seyi Akinwunmi, said the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) do not have the records of all those with Fan ID because the Supporters’ Club also issued out some. Akinwunmi added that those who obtained the ID through the federation were Nigerian professionals in various fields who will definitely return.

“We do not have the records of the Supporters’ Club, but we already spoke with them on the need to monitor those under them so that the image of the country will not be dragged in the mud,” he said.

The Fan ID was introduced by Russian authorities and FIFA to encourage lovers of the game to watch the World Cup live. The holders travelled without visas and their passports stamped at entry point. The card has a monitoring device on it.