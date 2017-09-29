Capital market scam: SEC, police arraign BGL officials

The BGL Group and its officials were yesterday arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court Zone 6, Abuja on charges of criminal conspiracy, Breach of Trust and cheating contrary to Sections 96, 312, 322 and 323 of the Penal Code Law, Chapter 89. In a statement made available to the newsmen by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Deputy Managing Director of the Company, Chibundu Edozie, who was docked along with three other accused were alleged to have conspired among themselves with some other staff of BGL and committed the offenses against the investing public, which includes Mahmoud Usman, Ann Awase Orsule, Sylvanus C. Ghasarah, Eno Efanga, UN Staff Thrift Credit Cooperative Society of Anambra State Abuja office and Adejoke Atte among others, who filed complaints against them before the Commission. Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Albert Okumagba, was not in court and also had no representation.

However, Edozie was granted bail in the sum of N1million with one surety in the like sum who should not be less than a Level 12 officer and resident in Abuja. Presiding Magistrate, Chief Magistrate Chinyere Elewe Nwecheonwu after the arraignment, adjourned the hearing to November 6, 2017. Recall that the SEC in exercising its responsibility as enshrined in the ISA, in tackling civil cases through its Administrative Proceedings Committee (APC) recently banned Mr. Albert Okumagba, BGL Managing Director and his deputy, Mr Chibundu Edozie, from participating in capital market activities for 20 years.

The commission also ordered Okumugba’s companies to refund to investors over two billion naira. The ban followed complaints by investors against Okumagba and his company over failure, refusal and or/neglect to liquidate their investments in both the Guaranteed Consolidated dated notes and Guaranteed Premium Notes, among others.

The SEC in a bid to obtain justice for the complainants and grant all parties fair hearing, presented the matter before its APC, which sat and decided on the matter. “During the proceedings testimonies and documentary evidence were tendered by various parties and upon conclusion of the proceedings, its APC arrived at a decision, which has been approved by the relevant authority,” SEC stated. The APC decided that by their actions and/or omissions BGL Securities Ltd, BGL Asset Management Ltd., Okumagba, Edozie and other respondents engaged in acts capable of adversely affecting investors’ confidence in the capital market

