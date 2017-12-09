Leather bags with henna patterns

A henna design adorning the bodies of women is fashion of the old that has become a creative thought to be incorporated into modern styles. Henna designs represented floral infusion of Morin O logo and became a brand that was celebrated recently in Lagos. Henna designs inspired a wide range of leather bags, accessories, shoes among others into floral patterns. The new collections of Morin O entailed a creation of floral patterns infusion of henna designs, such as plastic and embroidery design; the collections had a wide range of handbags, shoes and accessories for both men and women.

The Creative Director of Morin O, Maureen Obaweya, chose to change the perception of the outside world by sourcing materials locally in promoting Nigeria. She said: “I’m proudly Nigerian, the new narrative is that something good and globally accepted can come from Nigeria. 75 percent of the materials are sourced locally.” With a background in pharmacy, Obaweya, who spent much time in the production of leather bags, added: “I want to prove to the world that hard work and persistence can come from Nigeria, and that is one of the motivation and inspiration for us to do something that is Nigerian.”

On henna patterns, she said: “Henna is a thought that is creative. It has a pattern, it has floral implication, so we look at it and we felt the need to infuse some of this henna content into our floral patterns. Henna is about culture and tradition, about history and we need to begin to move things forward.” She listed some challenges entrepreneurs face in Nigeria to include power, infrastructure and access to finance.

