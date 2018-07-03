Censors Board burns pornographic films

National Film and Video Censors Board said it had burned pornographic films valued at millions of naira.

The burning of the pornographic materials, which took place at the Benin Centre office of the Board in Edo State, was performed by the Executive Director of the Board, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas.

The Assistant Director/ Head of Benin Centre, Ogbonna Onwumere, said in a statement the exercise was witnessed by key stakeholders in the state.

He said: “The executive director stated that there is no hiding place for sellers of pornographic materials, stressing that the Board will continue its clamp down on their activities.

Adedayo noted that the Board will continue to engage the stakeholders and enlighten them on the dangers of dealing on pornographic materials to the society.”

According to him, the Board has set up a special squad charged with the responsibility of tackling the menace of pornography on the youth.

The executive director informed the stakeholders that the Board was doing everything possible to ensure that there was enabling environment for stakeholders to carry on their legitimate businesses.

A doyen of the film industry and Managing Director, Prolens Movies, Mr. Peddy Okao, commended the executive director for turning the Board around. He said he should not relent until pornography was eradicated or reduced to the barest minimum.

Okao added the Edo filmmakers were working on a plan that would remove uncensored, unclassified and pornographic materials from the market.